Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.85 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,927 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 318,947 shares during the period. Finally, NFC Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 709,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. 63,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,358. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

