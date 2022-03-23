Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.50 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,826,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 710,844 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. 646,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,069,786. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.