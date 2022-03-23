Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,648 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.23.

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 248,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,317. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. The company has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

