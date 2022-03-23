Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

BABA traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,199,443. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $320.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

