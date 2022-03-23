Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

PRF traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.83. 3,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.10. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.