Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AON were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.84. 18,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,820. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.54. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $222.84 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,137. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

