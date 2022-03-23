Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.92. 3,625,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,743,188. The company has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

