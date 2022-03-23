Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades BlackBerry (TSE:BB) to Hold

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.53% from the company’s previous close.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.00.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$9.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of -8.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.44. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$7.46 and a 1 year high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

