Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.51

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $141.51 and last traded at $140.79, with a volume of 401960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,306,000 after purchasing an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

