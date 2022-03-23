Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $85,363.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $952,263.25 and approximately $85,363.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.58 or 0.07036390 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,148.67 or 0.99972005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00044338 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,025,412 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.