Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $107.04 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Rune has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $2,353.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $107.04 or 0.00252804 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.72 or 0.06978606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.80 or 0.99879641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.