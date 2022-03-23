Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,084 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,366 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $33,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.92.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.