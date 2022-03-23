Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.32 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 625,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,711,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,556,000 after buying an additional 1,031,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

