Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of State Street worth $33,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $46,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.