Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $28.71 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,141,000 after acquiring an additional 243,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FERG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($204.05) to £140 ($184.31) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

Shares of FERG opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

