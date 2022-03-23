Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 490,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

