S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.19. 6,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,017. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.08 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

