S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

