S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 341 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,511. The stock has a market cap of $167.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

