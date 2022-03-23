S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 671 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $505.32. 2,682,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,696. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $513.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.84 and its 200 day moving average is $457.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $475.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

