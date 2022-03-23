Safehold Inc. (SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 15th

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Safehold has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safehold to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of -0.11. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.85.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,336,741 shares of company stock valued at $197,749,808. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Safehold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.