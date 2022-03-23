Sage Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.28.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

