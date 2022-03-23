Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 752,291 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.