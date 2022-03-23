Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.