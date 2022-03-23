salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 2.8% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $55,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,888 shares of company stock worth $26,413,821 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $7.64 on Wednesday, hitting $210.57. 93,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,998. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.98 and its 200-day moving average is $252.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

