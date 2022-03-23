salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.57. 93,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,888 shares of company stock valued at $26,413,821. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

