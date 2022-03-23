Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.36

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and traded as high as $7.97. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 115,204 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,453.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 243,320 shares of company stock worth $1,762,681 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 108.9% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 181,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 94,590 shares during the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SMM)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

