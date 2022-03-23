Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

SZG stock opened at €43.44 ($47.74) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($46.44).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

