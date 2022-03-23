Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.50

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 4997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on SZGPY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($35.16) to €28.50 ($31.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.74) to €30.10 ($33.08) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.98) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.