Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

