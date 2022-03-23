Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

STSA stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

