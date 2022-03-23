Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,022,374. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

