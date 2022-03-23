Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Lowered by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 216,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,184. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

