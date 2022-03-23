Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,544,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.28. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

