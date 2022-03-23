Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

SWM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,864. The company has a market capitalization of $931.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

