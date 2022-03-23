scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82.
Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.
scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.