scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.