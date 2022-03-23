SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $150.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $265.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

SE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $124.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. SEA has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $372.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after acquiring an additional 362,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after buying an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,859,574,000 after buying an additional 116,794 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.