Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

SCVL stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $896.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $46.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 5.18%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

