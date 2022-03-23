SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.23

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.
SEEK Company Profile (Get Rating)
