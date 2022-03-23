SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.23

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from SEEK’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Get SEEK alerts:

SEEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.