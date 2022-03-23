Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,374,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $247.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.06. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

