Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 57,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

WM opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.76 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

