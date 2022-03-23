Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $243.07 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.24 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.83. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.