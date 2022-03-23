Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $222.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,542 shares of company stock worth $13,473,038. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

