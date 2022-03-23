Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.08. 39,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,028. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

