Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.08

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 15052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.