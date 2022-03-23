Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.08

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 15052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.