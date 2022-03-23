SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 5.4%

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 698,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 827,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About SES AI (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Corporation is involved in the development and production of lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. SES AI Corporation, formerly known as Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

