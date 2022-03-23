Share Repurchase Plan Initiated by Guess? (NYSE:GES) Board

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GES stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,047. Guess? has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

