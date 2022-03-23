Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,551 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($26.83) to GBX 2,551 ($33.58) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.12) to GBX 2,570 ($33.83) in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,066.20.

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 302,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,377. The firm has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shell has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shell stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,001 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.