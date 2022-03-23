Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $296.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.90.

Shares of SHW opened at $250.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.61.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

