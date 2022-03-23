Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.39). Shift Technologies posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.26% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $226.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

